Dr. Sasa Espino, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vcu School Of Medicine|Vcu School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Espino works at Richmond Breast Center in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA and Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Breast Center
    7101 Jahnke Rd Ste 1054, Richmond, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6631
  2. 2
    Richmond Breast Center
    7605 Forest Ave Ste 212, Henrico, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 406-9851
  3. 3
    Richmond Breast Center
    4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 125, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 406-9846
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 15, 2022
    My mother has been seeing Dr Espino for about a year. She is a wonderful surgeon and doctor! She explains all options and uses a three doctor panel to review all cancer treatment plans. She is wonderful, caring and experienced.
    — Nov 15, 2022
    Dr. Sasa Espino, MD
    About Dr. Sasa Espino, MD

    Surgical Oncology
    11 years of experience
    English
    1518259431
    Education & Certifications

    NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    VCU Health|VCU Health|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Vcu School Of Medicine|Vcu School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    General Surgery
