Dr. Sary Aristy, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Sary Aristy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sary Aristy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Aristy works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates of North Jersey1415 Queen Anne Rd Ste 205, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-7788
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Aristy?
I WAS A FORMER PATIENT, OF DR. ARISTY, DR. ARISTY, IS PROFESSIONAL, ATTENTIVE, AND EMPATHETIC. UNFORTUNATELY; I HAD TO LEAVE FOR FLORIDA FOR A YEAR, EI HELP MY DAUGHTER WITH MY GRANDCHILDREN. WHEN I GOT BACK, I NO LONGER HAD THE SAME INS. TO CONTINUE GOING.
About Dr. Sary Aristy, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1922312628
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
- St Luke's/Roosevelt-Columbia U
- Universidad Iberoamericana
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aristy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aristy accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aristy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aristy works at
Dr. Aristy has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aristy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aristy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aristy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aristy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aristy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.