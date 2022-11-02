Dr. Sarwat Gad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarwat Gad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarwat Gad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Lane Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gad Psychiatric Group102 Asma Blvd Ste 112, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 504-7752
Hospital Affiliations
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor's, but the ones who supposed to answer the phones, a 0. Hope you never need someone there ASAP. Cause you'll need to get in your car. They don't call back for 2to3 days.
About Dr. Sarwat Gad, MD
- English, Arabic
- 1669436465
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Gad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gad has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gad speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gad.
