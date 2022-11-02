Overview

Dr. Sarwat Gad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Lane Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gad works at Gad Psychiatric Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.