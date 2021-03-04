Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldoori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Health Care of Bakersfield, INC.4040 San Dimas St Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 363-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been looking for a good doctor who listens to my health complaints. Been to a few that disnt care about what i had to say never got things taken care of. Went to this Dr today an shes already got the ball rolling on whats needed to get my health started up i think i finally found my forever doctor. Staff was very helpful an friendly. And wait time was less then an hour.
About Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldoori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldoori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldoori has seen patients for Administrative Physical, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldoori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldoori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldoori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldoori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldoori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.