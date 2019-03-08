Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhangoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 9900 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-0600
Sarupinder S Bhangoo MD Inc9508 Stockdale Hwy Ste 140A, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-4700
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I can always get in to seem him if I need to. In case of problems they will always squeeze you in. Great Dr. Friendly staff.
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1184687782
- Valley Mc
- Govt Med College
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Bhangoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhangoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhangoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhangoo speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhangoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhangoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhangoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhangoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.