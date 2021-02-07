Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarun Thomas, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarun Thomas, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - Mineola222 Station Plz N Ste 400, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2834
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When no one could find what was wrong with me Dr Thomas reassured me that he would solve it and he did very compassionate and caring
About Dr. Sarun Thomas, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1346568128
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Respiratory Management and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.