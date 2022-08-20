Dr. Sartaj Hans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sartaj Hans, MD
Overview
Dr. Sartaj Hans, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
South Texas Surgical Group7719 Ih-35 Access Rd Ste 212, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (830) 320-4955
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Hans by my PCP. Dr. Hans explained my diagnosis, answered all of my questions and really made me feel at ease. Dr. Hans is a great cardiologist that truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Sartaj Hans, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1407893324
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hans.
