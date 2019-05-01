Overview

Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Ahmed works at TRI-STATE ALLERGY & ASTHMA LLC in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.