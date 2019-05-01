See All Allergists & Immunologists in Erie, PA
Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Ahmed works at TRI-STATE ALLERGY & ASTHMA LLC in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-state Allergy & Asthma LLC
    2409 State St, Erie, PA 16503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 879-0979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Independent Health
    • Intergroup
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 01, 2019
    Very thorough and caring!
    — May 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD
    About Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629255443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Internship
    • Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed works at TRI-STATE ALLERGY & ASTHMA LLC in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ahmed’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.