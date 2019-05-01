Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tri-state Allergy & Asthma LLC2409 State St, Erie, PA 16503 Directions (814) 879-0979
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Independent Health
- Intergroup
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Very thorough and caring!
About Dr. Sartaj Ahmed, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629255443
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.