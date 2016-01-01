Dr. Musa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarra Musa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarra Musa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Carilion Clinic Neuropsychology3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 510-6520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Semmes-murphey Clinic1211 Union Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 525-0278
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarra Musa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1730474222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musa has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Musa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.