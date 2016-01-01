Overview

Dr. Sarra Musa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Musa works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.