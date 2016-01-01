Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarosh Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarosh Zafar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Sarosh Zafar, MD4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-3880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarosh Zafar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972864676
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
