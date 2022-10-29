Dr. Bukhari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarosh Bukhari, MD
Dr. Sarosh Bukhari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
F G Delacotera MD Inc9030 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-6002
- Community Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
From my very first visit with Dr Bukhari, I felt at ease. He listened to my current situation, my symptoms, reviewed my tests results that had been done, and recommended the best treatment options. I was able to enjoy life again, thanks to him, he is definitely a great specialist in my eyes. Have and will continue recommending him to others.
About Dr. Sarosh Bukhari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bukhari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukhari has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukhari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bukhari speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukhari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukhari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.