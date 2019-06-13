Overview

Dr. Saroj Kothari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Kothari works at Kothari Medical Associates in Massillon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.