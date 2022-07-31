Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arvada, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.
Locations
Main Office6870 W 52nd Ave Ste 207, Arvada, CO 80002 Directions (303) 487-0834
Mile High Otolaryngology12207 Pecos St Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80234 Directions (303) 487-0834
Hospital Affiliations
- North Colorado Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently underwent a Balloon Sinuplasty at Dr. Sabour’s office in Arvada. I had been suffering with infections and congestion for almost two years. Procedure was done in office, without anesthesia and the recovery was minimal. This procedure was life changing. I no longer have any symptoms and I am sleeping better which has dramatically improved my energy level. A big ‘Thank You’ to Dr. Sabour and his assistant Meghann. I highly recommend Dr. Sabour for this procedure if you are suffering with chronic sinus issues.
About Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabour has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabour has seen patients for Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabour speaks Persian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.