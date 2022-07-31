Overview

Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arvada, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.



Dr. Sabour works at Mile High Otolarynogology, LLC in Arvada, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.