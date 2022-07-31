See All Otolaryngologists in Arvada, CO
Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arvada, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.

Dr. Sabour works at Mile High Otolarynogology, LLC in Arvada, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Office
    6870 W 52nd Ave Ste 207, Arvada, CO 80002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 487-0834
    Mile High Otolaryngology
    12207 Pecos St Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 487-0834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Colorado Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Jul 31, 2022
    I recently underwent a Balloon Sinuplasty at Dr. Sabour’s office in Arvada. I had been suffering with infections and congestion for almost two years. Procedure was done in office, without anesthesia and the recovery was minimal. This procedure was life changing. I no longer have any symptoms and I am sleeping better which has dramatically improved my energy level. A big ‘Thank You’ to Dr. Sabour and his assistant Meghann. I highly recommend Dr. Sabour for this procedure if you are suffering with chronic sinus issues.
    Michelle Phenicie — Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Persian
    • 1902007743
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarmad Sabour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabour has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabour has seen patients for Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

