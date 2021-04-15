Overview

Dr. Sarmad Almansour, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Almansour works at Sinai-Grace Medical Spclty Ofc in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.