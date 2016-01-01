Dr. Sarma Challa, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarma Challa, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarma Challa, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Baytown Office4002 Garth Rd Ste 110, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-2391
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sarma Challa, MB BS
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- Columbus-Cuneo-Cabrini Med
- Wayne State U Affil Hosps
- Detroit-Macomb Hosps Assn
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Challa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Challa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Challa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Challa has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Challa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Challa speaks Telugu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Challa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challa.
