Dr. Sarla Zaveri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarla Zaveri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarla Zaveri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Zaveri works at
Locations
-
1
Woodland Park Obgyn LLC1031 McBride Ave Ste D206, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 785-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaveri?
Dr. Zaveri has been my gyn since 1982...she has a busy practice but always has time to answer my questions and concerns. She only works part time now so plan ahead!
About Dr. Sarla Zaveri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1821168774
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaveri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaveri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaveri works at
Dr. Zaveri has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaveri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaveri speaks Gujarati.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaveri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.