Dr. Sarkis Chobanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chobanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarkis Chobanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarkis Chobanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Chobanian works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates PC801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
-
2
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
-
3
The Endoscopy Center North629 Delozier Way Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 947-1161
- 4 11440 Parkside Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 588-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chobanian?
Brilliant doctor, great bedside manner. He came in and spoke with me after my husband’s procedure. He was a referral from a neighbor and I thank the Lord they did so. I did research in him, even won a Presidential award from Ronald Regan (and was his GI doc)! We are so very lucky to have him here in Knoxville TN!!!
About Dr. Sarkis Chobanian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730114141
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chobanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chobanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chobanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chobanian works at
Dr. Chobanian has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chobanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chobanian speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chobanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chobanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chobanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chobanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.