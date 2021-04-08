Overview

Dr. Sarkis Bolisajian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bolisajian works at Sound Physicians in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.