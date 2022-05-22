Dr. Saritha Dodla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saritha Dodla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saritha Dodla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4400 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 208, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (248) 736-6081
Excel Cardiac Care1502 S FM 51, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (817) 518-9005
Keller Office4324 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 808, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 518-9005
Bridgeport Office1903 Doctors Hospital Dr Ste 34, Bridgeport, TX 76426 Directions (940) 799-3580
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Faith Community Hospital
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
It was great she knows her stuff I have been dealing with cardiologists for 15yrs I can tell when they are good
- University Nebraska Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
Dr. Dodla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodla has seen patients for Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dodla speaks Hindi and Telugu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.