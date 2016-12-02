Dr. Sarita Warrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarita Warrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarita Warrick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Warrick works at
Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Office5846 WOOLDRIDGE RD, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 994-8979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warrick?
Not only is she "doctor" smart, but she's witty and warm. With a little bit of work she could be just as pretty as I am.
About Dr. Sarita Warrick, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1467686584
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warrick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warrick works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Warrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.