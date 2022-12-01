Overview

Dr. Sarita Gayle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Gayle works at James Hakert, MD in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.