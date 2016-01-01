Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO is a dermatologist in Bedford, NH. Dr. Itenberg completed a residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center. She currently practices at Northeast Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Itenberg is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Northeast Dermatology Associates262 S River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (978) 691-5690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- Female
- 1508153313
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- NYCOM
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Elliot Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Itenberg?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Itenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Itenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Itenberg has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Itenberg speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Itenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.