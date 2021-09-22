See All Psychiatrists in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Dr. Sarit Hovav, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarit Hovav, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Fremont Health.

Dr. Hovav works at Lifetime Insight in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lifetime Insight
    32158 Camino Capistrano Ste 115, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 252-3833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Fremont Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Midlands Choice
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sarit Hovav, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326489550
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Semel Institute Of Neuroscience At UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Creighton University|Creighton University|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Ct
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
