Dr. Sarina Pasricha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarina Pasricha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Pasricha works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 134, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 738-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
After years of suffering with severe GI pain, and GI related issues. I’m thrilled to have been recommended to see Dr. Pasrecha. I spent years seeing Doctors, taken many tests, and no real solutions. I felt completely defeated. I assumed my life would be one of constant pain and discomfort. The second I met Dr. Pasrecha she expressed genuine care and concern. She strongly recommend a plant based diet. Not only did I start feeling better, everyone in my home did as well. My husbands cholesterol levels went down, and my kids started eating more Whole Foods. Dr. Pasrecha has given me hope, and has changed the health trajectory of our whole family. She’s excellent!
About Dr. Sarina Pasricha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1871812529
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasricha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasricha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasricha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasricha has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasricha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasricha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasricha.
