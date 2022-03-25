Overview

Dr. Sarina Adhikarysharma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Medicine Tuth, Nepal|Institute Of Medicine, Tuth, Nepal and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Adhikarysharma works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

