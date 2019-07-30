Dr. Sarim Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarim Mir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarim Mir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Locations
Mir Neurology Center11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 151, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 797-7600
Mir Neurology & Spine Center924 Seton Dr Ste C, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 797-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Mir and Heather Hall. They have always been very caring and understand of my condition. I have Parkinsons disease.
About Dr. Sarim Mir, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Dr. Mir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mir speaks Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.