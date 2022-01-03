Dr. Sarika Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarika Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarika Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Northern New Jersey Pulmonary Associates PC211 Essex St Ste 302, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-8757
Hackensack University Medical Center30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-2654MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sharma is one of the most amazing doctors I know. She is knowledgeable, kind, hardworking and genuinely cares about her patients. She has been a godsend to my family both personally and professionally. Every time we reach out to her, she gets back to you right away and goes above and beyond to provide comfort and care; her compassion for the well being of her patients is truly remarkable. I've never encountered a doctor who gives so much to her patients in every way. Her professionalism, dedication and patience are truly commendable.
About Dr. Sarika Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.