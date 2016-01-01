Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Savajiyani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sarika Savajiyani, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarika Savajiyani, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Savajiyani works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Clinic - Little Rock1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savajiyani?
About Dr. Sarika Savajiyani, DO
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649531013
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savajiyani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savajiyani works at
Dr. Savajiyani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savajiyani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savajiyani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savajiyani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.