Dr. Sarih Dalati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Dalati works at Warren Gastroenterology PC in Warren, MI with other offices in Eastpointe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.