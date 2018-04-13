See All Dermatologists in Oceanside, NY
Dermatology
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sari Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Weinstein works at South Nassau Dermatology in Oceanside, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY and Long Beach, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    South Nassau Dermatology
    258 MERRICK RD, Oceanside, NY 11572 (516) 766-0345
  2
    Cosmetique Dermatology, Laser and Plastic Surgery
    31 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 (516) 484-9000
  3
    South Nassau Dermatology
    335 W Park Ave, Long Beach, NY 11561 (516) 432-7124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Birthmark
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Ulcer
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Acanthosis Nigricans
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Tag Removal
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Connecticare
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 13, 2018
    Dr Weinstein was great! As a male, I felt completely at ease. She was extremely nice, easy to speak with, answered all my concerns and did not rush me whatsoever. After being to other dermatologists I thought they were all extremely quick and rather neglectful. Dr W was as thorough as could be and missed nothing. A pleasurable experience and I recommend her 150% ....
    Barry Ian in Malverne — Apr 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sari Weinstein, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1932379690
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Private Practice Of Dr Deborah Sarnoff
    Residency
    Cook County Hospital
    Internship
    Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sari Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

