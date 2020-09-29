Dr. Sari Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sari Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Sari Levine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
El Camino Womens Medical Group2490 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 961-1979
El Camino Hopital2500 Grant Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 940-7000Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 6:00pmSunday6:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
She is top notch and she CARES. She doesn't treat people like they are numbers or not smart enough to participate in the process.
About Dr. Sari Levine, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508814393
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.