Dr. Sari Levine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Levine works at El Camino Urology Medical Group in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.