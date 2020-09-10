Dr. Sarfraz Durrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarfraz Durrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarfraz Durrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital, Genetics, Washington Dc 2000-2001|Children's Hospital, Genetics, Washington Dc 2000-2001|Duke University Medical Center|George Washington University Medical Center, Cardiology 2001-2004|National Institutes of Health|National Inst
Dr. Durrani works at
Locations
-
1
MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 502, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7792Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durrani?
Dr. Durrani has done both a cardiac ablation and installed the Watchman device in my heart. He is top notch and did a fantastic job in helping my AFib and getting me off of blood thinners!
About Dr. Sarfraz Durrani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770671711
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital, Genetics, Washington Dc 2000-2001|Children's Hospital, Genetics, Washington Dc 2000-2001|Duke University Medical Center|George Washington University Medical Center, Cardiology 2001-2004|National Institutes of Health|National Inst
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durrani works at
Dr. Durrani has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.