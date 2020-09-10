See All Cardiologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Sarfraz Durrani, MD

Cardiology
Dr. Sarfraz Durrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital, Genetics, Washington Dc 2000-2001|Children's Hospital, Genetics, Washington Dc 2000-2001|Duke University Medical Center|George Washington University Medical Center, Cardiology 2001-2004|National Institutes of Health|National Inst

Dr. Durrani works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute
    3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 502, Fairfax, VA 22031 (571) 470-7792
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 10, 2020
    Dr. Durrani has done both a cardiac ablation and installed the Watchman device in my heart. He is top notch and did a fantastic job in helping my AFib and getting me off of blood thinners!
    Jack Morana — Sep 10, 2020
    About Dr. Sarfraz Durrani, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1770671711
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital, Genetics, Washington Dc 2000-2001|Children's Hospital, Genetics, Washington Dc 2000-2001|Duke University Medical Center|George Washington University Medical Center, Cardiology 2001-2004|National Institutes of Health|National Inst
    Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
