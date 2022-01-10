Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Choudhary works at
Locations
Infectious Diseases Tropical Medicine & Travelers Health44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 440, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7985
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhary?
5 yrs ago Dr Choudhary diagnosed me with Lyme, and started treating me immediately with the proper antibiotics. I was suffering with being ill for 7 months, and had seen 8 other clinicians... including 2 other infectious disease Drs. Yet all of them totally ignored my symptoms, and referred only to my lab results which all showed everything normal. I'm not exaggerating when I write that I was near suicidal. I was so sick I couldn't imagine continuing to live and feel that way I felt. I had been an athlete for 30+ yrs, but was so sick I was totally physically debilitated. Recovering from the damage of Lyme was a long road. I oh my life to Dr Choudhary. True story!
About Dr. Sarfraz Choudhary, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1619960242
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Howard University Program
- Punjab Medical College
