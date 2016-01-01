Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS.
Dr. Ravi works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (564) 240-4120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravi?
About Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1346505443
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravi works at
Dr. Ravi has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.