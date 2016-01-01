See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS.

Dr. Ravi works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (564) 240-4120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • English
  • 1346505443
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ravi works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ravi’s profile.

Dr. Ravi has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

