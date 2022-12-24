See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AFRICA (MEDUNSA) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vorster works at Cleveland Clinic Hemtlgy/Onclgy in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Chiari's Deformity and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    10201 CARNEGIE AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 636-3532
  2. 2
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital
    18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 636-5860
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 24, 2022
    He fully explained my Shunt surgery for NPH. He has an excellent staff.
    — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679866081
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AFRICA (MEDUNSA) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vorster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vorster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vorster works at Cleveland Clinic Hemtlgy/Onclgy in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Vorster’s profile.

    Dr. Vorster has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Chiari's Deformity and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

