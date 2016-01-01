Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Overview
Dr. Sareena Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2000 Van Ness Ave Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 680-4207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Sareena Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427123439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.