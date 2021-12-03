Overview

Dr. Sardar Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Houston Digestive Diseases Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.