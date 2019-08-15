Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sardar Aziz, MD
Overview
Dr. Sardar Aziz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
Univ Behavioral Ctr Crossroads Hosp2500 Discovery Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 275-2203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Aziz over a year. He listens, cares, and has helped me. He is easy to reach, and I receive a return call in a very timely manner.
About Dr. Sardar Aziz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1154356327
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.