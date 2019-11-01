Overview

Dr. Sarbpaul Bhalla, MB BS is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bhalla works at BL #202 in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.