Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Hundal works at Mission Valley Eye Medical Ctr in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mission Valley Surgery Center
    39263 Mission Blvd, Fremont, CA 94539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 796-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Iridocyclitis
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 10, 2022
    I visited the clinic for my cataract problem which is now duly cured and the after surgery course is still on. I felt improvement in my sight and has been assured better in the coming days. During surgery. before surgery and after surgery, I have found everybody quite friendly and helpful.
    About Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1871504605
    Education & Certifications

    • Retina/Vitreous
    • Erie County Medical Center
    • SUNY-Buffalo
    • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Sikh National College,Banga,India
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarbjit Hundal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hundal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hundal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hundal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hundal works at Mission Valley Eye Medical Ctr in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hundal’s profile.

    Dr. Hundal has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hundal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hundal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hundal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

