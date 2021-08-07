Overview

Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center.



Dr. Muthusamy works at Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.