Dr. Saravanan Thiagarajan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Ochsner Clinic Baton Rouge9001 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 761-5481
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Dr. Thiagarajan makes you a friend by accepting the appellation “Dr. T” for anyone not comfortable with East Indian names. He is a patient-centric practitioner , always seeking a complete picture of you and your maladies so as to ensure his understanding of your needs is clear. I’ve always found him patient with all my questioning, and very knowledgeable about his chosen field of expertise. This branch of medicine can be quite complex and confusing. So great communication skills is definitely what you’ll want in your Rhumatologist. I am very happy I have a doc willing to ensure I’m understanding it all. Highly recommend Dr. T!
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1154639839
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Vinayaka Missions Medical College and Hospital, Karaikal
- Petit Seminaire, Pondicherry
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
