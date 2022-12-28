See All Neurosurgeons in The Villages, FL
Dr. Saravanan Karuppiah, MD

Neurosurgery
14 years of experience
Dr. Saravanan Karuppiah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Karuppiah works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks
    8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 400, The Villages, FL 32159 (352) 674-4135
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neurological Surgery at Ocala
    304 Sw 15th St, Ocala, FL 34471 (352) 401-8817

  Adventhealth Ocala

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Deformities
Herniated Disc
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 28, 2022
    I strongly encourage anyone experiencing Sciatic nerve pain as a result of a slipped/herniated disc to elect Microdiskectomy. This has been life changing for me. I'm a very active 57 y/o male that could no longer lift weights, run, bike or even drive more than an hour because of my Sciatic nerve pain was so sever. My disk, S1-L5 was slipped by 1.1 cm. I was having difficulties sitting, standing and lying down. Nothing gave me relief and I refused a lifetime of prescription medication to treat. The procedure and recovery went exactly as Dr. SK said it would. I was in and out of the Hospital within 22 hours. This procedure was minimally invasive, by day three post op I was using extra strength aspirin to manage pain and no longer needed very dangerous opioids. I'm glad I elected to do this and would hope readers would choose to do so as well. Thank you Dr SK and his NP Sunni for giving a better quality of life.
    Louis — Dec 28, 2022
    Neurosurgery
    14 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Tamil
    1821249277
    Creighton University School of Medicine
    Neurosurgery
    Dr. Karuppiah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karuppiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Karuppiah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Herniated Disc, and more.

    208 patients have reviewed Dr. Karuppiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karuppiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karuppiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

