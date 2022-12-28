Overview

Dr. Saravanan Karuppiah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Karuppiah works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.