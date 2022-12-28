Dr. Sarav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarav Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarav Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They graduated from Drexel University School Of Medicine (Formerly Hahnemann University S.O.M.) and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Boston Orthopaedic & Spine20 Guest St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 738-8642
ProSports Orthopedics840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 10 months out from Shoulder surgery. My shoulder was a complete mess. 10 months later, I am 100%. with his skills and hard work at the PT, I can't believe it was like nothing happened. I had broken my shoulder socket, tore my labrum, dislocated my shoulder and fracture my humerus after a violent fall. Dr. Shah did a tremendous job.
About Dr. Sarav Shah, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1114284288
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Drexel University School Of Medicine (Formerly Hahnemann University S.O.M.)
- Villanova University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.