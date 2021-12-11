Dr. Sarathchandra Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarathchandra Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarathchandra Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-3445
Brigham Health Brigham and Women's Harbor Medical Associates6 Shipyard Dr Ste 2A, Hingham, MA 02043 Directions (781) 556-0200
Highland Chemist Inc1681 Washington St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 848-6040
South Shore Endoscopy Center659 Washington St Ste 1, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 849-9577
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care from the whole staff. Dr. Reddy is excellent as is the anesthesiologist. Answers all questions if asked and makes for a comfortable situation when some of us are a bit apprehensive of the whole process!
About Dr. Sarathchandra Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.