Dr. Sarath Palakodeti, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarath Palakodeti, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Locations
Toledo Clinic Obgyn4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5713
Toledo Clinic5757 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 479-5713
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A truly amazing surgeon is hard to find and impossible to forget. Dr. Palakodeti removed my gall bladder with the Davinci robot. I did not, for even a second, have any fear or doubt that I was in good hands. I am a nurse and I will never forget his kindness, compassion, and his overall outstanding care and skill. I healed very quickly and was able to return to work on day 6. By two weeks, I felt so good that I did not feel like I had had anything done. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sarath Palakodeti, DO
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Surgery-Meadows Surgical Arts
- General Surgery-Cleveland Clinic/South Pointe Hospital
- S Pointe Hosp/Oh Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Miami University - Oxford OH
- General Surgery
Dr. Palakodeti works at
