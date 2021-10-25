See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Susarla works at Houston Specialty Clinic in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land Family Practice PA
    1111 Highway 6 Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurology and Sleep Specialists
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 210, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Houston Specialty Clinic
    21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 102, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Recurring Pneumonia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1356515829
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Children's Hospital Baylor Com
    Residency
    • Arnold Palmer Hospital - Orlando Regional Healthcare
    Internship
    • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
