Dr. Sarat Susarla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Susarla works at Houston Specialty Clinic in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.