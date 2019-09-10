Dr. Sarat Pachalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarat Pachalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarat Pachalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pachalla works at
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 461-6837Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Appointment was on time. Dr. Pachalla was very attentive to everything I said. Left the office feeling assured that I had been given good care and will not hesitate to contact him again if the need arises.
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1346245024
- St Luke's Hosp|University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
- Interventional Cardiology
