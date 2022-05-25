Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunapuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO
Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Owasso13720 E 86th St N Ste 100, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 272-9515
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Claremore1071 W Blue Starr Dr Ste 105, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 341-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Broken Arrow1130 E Lansing St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-4496Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
McAlester1609 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (800) 283-3662
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I felt confident with dr kunapuli when he walked in the room. He wasn’t in a hurry and was very kind and listened to me. He was an excellent surgeon
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- William Beaumont Health System
- McLaren Greater Lansing/ Michigan State University
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- The University of Oklahoma
Dr. Kunapuli has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Avascular Necrosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunapuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
