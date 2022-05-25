Overview

Dr. Sarat Kunapuli, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kunapuli works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK, Claremore, OK, Broken Arrow, OK and McAlester, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Avascular Necrosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.