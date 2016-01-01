Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuchipudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Marys, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Grand Lake Health System and Mercer County Community Hospital.
Dr. Kuchipudi works at
Locations
New Day Pain Managment975 Hager St, Saint Marys, OH 45885 Directions (419) 394-9992
Sleep Center of Lima528 W Market St Ste 200, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 227-7378
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Grand Lake Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Hines Va/Loyola
- MGM Hosp
- University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuchipudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuchipudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuchipudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kuchipudi speaks Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuchipudi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuchipudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuchipudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuchipudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.