Overview

Dr. Sarat Kuchipudi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Marys, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Grand Lake Health System and Mercer County Community Hospital.



Dr. Kuchipudi works at New Day Pain Managment in Saint Marys, OH with other offices in Lima, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.